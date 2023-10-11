EA Sports FC 24 is coming to iPhone, as a turned-based strategy game...

EA Sports FC 24 is EA's first stab at a football game without FIFA licensing. There's already a mobile version of the game, however, the company has today announced its plans to release a new turn-based strategy version of the title, EA FC Tactical, on mobile next year.

Coming in Early 2024, EA Sports FC Tactical features "interactive simulation with strategic, turn-based gameplay and access to more than 5,000 authentic players across more than 10 top leagues, including the Premier League, LALIGA EA SPORTS, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and Serie A."

Players will have to focus on stamina, power-plays, and turn-based opportunities to attack and defend, perform skill moves, make attempts on target, and more.

Playable modes will include online friendly and competition modes, including Rank Matches, Leagues, and Guilds. You can train your players to unlock better moves, progression, and cosmetic items like stadiums, kits, and balls.

Coming soon

The new app will be free to download on iPhone, and as you might expect from EA, there are going to be microtransactions. Specifically, you'll be able to purchase virtual currently that can be used to acquire virtual in-game items. Although there's no hint at cost just yet.

EA Sports FC Mobile 24 Soccer is already available on iPhone from EA, and is a touch version of the game fans know and love. It already has 1.4M ratings on the App Store and is a top-five Sports title. EA Sports FC Tactical promises to be a much more strategic affair (literally), and possibly one you can play without needing to fully concentrate on a game in real-time.

There's no set release date beyond the "early 2024" window. While EA Sports FC 2024 has a "generally favorable" critics score of 76, it has been absolutely panned by users whose ratings total just 2.6. EA's FIFA (and now FC 2024) updates are notoriously iterative, much like other sports franchises such as Madden, offering limited new features and innovations year-on-year.