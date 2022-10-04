Elon Musk is buying Twitter...again

I don't understand how we're back here again.

As reported by Bloomberg, Elon Musk has revived his bid to purchase Twitter. According to a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the billionaire is once again offering to buy the company for the originally agreed-upon $54.20 a share.

Twitter took to, well Twitter, to announce that it plans to close on the deal.

Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter on Monday, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that confirmed a Bloomberg report. Shares of Twitter climbed 22% to $52 at the close in New York. San Francisco-based Twitter said it received the letter and intends to close the deal at the agreed-upon price.

Why is this happening?

Musk originally offered to purchase Twitter for $54.20 a share back in April, so this back and forth has been going on for six months now. Originally, it had seemed that the deal was going to go through.

However, over the course of the summer, a downturn in the economy, rising inflation, and claims of bot issues threw the deal into jeopardy. Twitter then sued Musk, attempting to hold him to the original offer. The whole circus was then scheduled to be heard by the Delaware Court of Chancery but, as of today, it appears that Musk is attempting to avoid that trial.

The billionaire says that the purchase of Twitter is "an accelerant to creating X, the everything app."

So, why is Musk attempting to avoid a court battle and buy the company all over again? Many are weighing in. Some say that it was to avoid a trial he was sure to lose. Others say that it is a 3D chess move by Musk. While we're unlikely to know for sure, we know one thing: we're all back in this for the foreseeable future.