Elon Musk meets with Tim Cook amid Twitter's App Store dispute

Elon Musk is in the building. Well, Apple's building.

In a post on Twitter, the Chief Twit revealed that he has met with Tim Cook at Apple Park, the technology giant's main headquarters in Cupertino, California. The tweet simply thanked Cook for showing Musk around the campus, saying "thanks for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ."

Musk also attached a video to the tweet, showing off the large manmade pond that is located in the middle of the campus within the perimeter of the spaceship-like building. You can see the shadows of Musk and what is likely Cook in the video:

Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ pic.twitter.com/xjo4g306gRNovember 30, 2022 See more

It's unclear what Cook and Musk discussed

While Musk has revealed that he met with Cook, he did not provide any insight into what exactly the two executives have discussed. However, with recent events (or tweets) in mind, it wouldn't be hard to take a guess as to what the topic of conversation was.

Earlier this week, Musk seems to have chosen his next target to fight with, and that was Apple. The Twitter owner and CEO took to the social media platform to rail against the company, sending out a number of tweets including those that questioned if Apple hated free speech in the United States due to a claim that the company had rolled back its advertising efforts on the platform.

Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?November 28, 2022 See more

Musk also claimed that "Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why." He did not provide any evidence to back up that claim.

The Twitter CEO also tried to rile up his fans by saying Apple "puts a secret 30% tax on everything you buy through their App Store?" That tweet was quickly flagged by the company's own Community Notes feature, which pointed out that Apple's 30% commission was well known and public — certainly not secret.

With Musk's meeting with Cook, the two companies appear to be trying to work out their differences and, without a doubt, if Apple will back off its 30% commission on Twitter Blue subscriptions which Musk has delayed the launch off.