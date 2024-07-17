The Sony WH-1000XM4s might be the best travel headphone deal of Prime Day 2024

Sony is right up there with Bose, Apple, and Sonos in the premium headphone market. The company regularly competes with the AirPods Max, Bose QuietComfort Ultra, and Sonos Ace and, in many cases, comes out to be the choice for a heck of a lot of people.

While the WH-1000XM5s are the latest generation of the company's flagship headphones, the previous generation model — the WH-1000XM4s — are going to end up being a much better choice for a lot of people this Prime Day.

While the XM5s didn't get any discount at all for Prime Day and are sitting at their full price of $298, the XM4s got a discount of $150 (almost 50% off) and are coming in at $198 for the event.

Sony WH-1000XM4 — $150 off

Sony WH-1000XM4 | $198 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000XM4 over-the-ear headphones are right up there with the top offerings from Bose, Apple, and Sonos. At $198 for Prime Day, these might be the go-to headphones for anyone that isn't feeling Beats Studio Pros.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 over-the-ear wireless headphones are a great option for a lot of people — there's a reason that Sony kept making them even after releasing the XM5s.

The XM4s offer impressive noise cancellation that's right up there with Bose, Apple, and Sonos. They also offer 30 hours of listening time and, if you need a quick charge, you can get 5 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge. Like any good set of premium headphones, they also have Wear Detection to automatically pause playback when you take off the headphones.

If you're trying to use a voice assistant with the headphones, the XM4s are compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The Sony app also allows you to customize your audio preferences. That also lets you set up multi-point pairing so you can be paired to multiple devices at the same time (no having to repair every time you switch from listening on your phone to your laptop).

Unlike the XM5s, the XM4s can actually be folded up, a big deal for anyone who considers them travel headphones (which a lot of people do). And, at $198, the XM4s just became one of the best travel headphone deals of Prime Day.