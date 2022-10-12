Get a free Big Mac at Mcdonald's with new Apple Pay promotion

The latest Apple Pay promotion is here and it's all about grabbing a free cheeseburger.

In an email to Apple Pay customers, the company announced that its latest promotion for Apple Pay Perks will offer savings at McDonald's. Customers who make a purchase of at least $1 (props to the Dollar Menu) using Apple Pay in the McDonald's app can grab a free Big Mac. The promotion starts today and runs through October 19:

While it's always sweet to hear that you might be able to grab a free Big Mac, there are some details in the fine print that you need to know before downloading the McDonald's app from the App Store.

One thing to know is that, according to the promotion details, the offer is only good at "participating" locations. It's also only good in the United States, so any other countries are unfortunately left out of the deal.

If you've gotten this far, you still need to know a couple of things. You need to select the offer from the Deals section of the app. And, of course, the promotion is limited to only one free Big Mac per customer. So, if you want more than one, you're going to have to create some new accounts in the app.

If you want to take things to the next level, you can use Apple Card when you make the purchase with Apple Pay. Doing so will net you 2% back in Daily Cash, so you'll kind of be getting paid for your Big Mac. That is if you can get your Apple Card to work. Some people are running into an issue with that right now.