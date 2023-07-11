Get a third off this LG QHD Gaming Monitor with a storming Prime Day discount

A monitor for Mac doesn't have to be a dull, professional number. A gaming monitor can work brilliantly for Mac and double as a gaming outlet for a PC or games console, none moreso than this LG UltraGear QHD, which is just $199 instead of $299 in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

With a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 27-inch size, and HDR 10, its 1ms response time will allure gamers, while HDR support with HDMI will ensure compatibility with Mac.

UltraGear. Ultra savings.

LG UltraGear QHD 27-Inch Gaming Monitor 27GL83A-B | $299 now $199 at Amazon This monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate, 2560 x 1440 resolution, HDR 10, SRGB 99% color gamut, 1ms response time, 2 HDMI ports, DisplayPort, and both G-Sync and FreeSync support.

As a gamer myself, I'm a big believer in using a monitor that can serve dual purposes. While many of this monitors best features don't appeal directly to Mac users, they are great for people who want a monitor to tackle both work and play. The great refresh rate will allow any PC or console to stretch its legs when it comes to frame rate, and games, especially fast-moving high-fidelity titles are going to look amazing.

This is very much a gaming monitor you can use with your Mac, rather than a Mac monitor you can also use for gaming, but for those who want just that, this is a potent deal not to be missed.