Get double Apple Card Daily Cash when shopping at this store in June
Double Daily Cash? That's pretty Ace.
If you're the proud carrier of an Apple Card and need to pick up hardware supplies during the month of June, you're in for a good time. So long as you shop at the right store, that is.
Apple often runs special promotions that give people various benefits when using their Apple Cards at certain stores and now it's at it again for June 2023.
This time out, anyone who uses their Apple Card at an Ace Hardware store will get double the usual rate of Daily Cash.
Cash, daily
The new promotion will see Apple Card users receive 3% Daily Cash when using their card via Apple Pay both in-store and online. That's twice the usual rate and as 9to5Mac notes, it comes at a time of year when some people are already getting their ducks in a row for annual renovation work.
The current Daily Cash limit for this offer is $500 so this isn't a license to print money, unfortunately.
Apple Card now offers a promo of 6% back at Ace when you use Apple Pay. Don't miss this chance to shop smart and enjoy the benefits of this limited-time offer on up to $500 in purchases. Valid until June 30. #AppleCard #ApplePay #ShopSmart pic.twitter.com/3MeU4JiDelJune 1, 2023
Once you have your Daily Cash it can be used in a variety of ways including being spent via Apple Pay. Daily Cash can also be used to pay off an Apple Card balance, while those who want to move their Daily Cash into their bank account can do that as well.
Apple Card remains a feature that is only available to those in the United States. It can be applied for and managed via the Wallet app on an iPhone and while expansion beyond U.S. borders continues to be rumored, it's yet to actually happen. The same goes for other Apple financial products including its high-yield savings account.
Other stores currently offering 3% Daily Cash include Apple itself as well as Exxon, Nike, T-Mobile, Uber, and others.
Get more iMore in your inbox!
Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to follow guides can turn any iPhone owner into an Apple aficionado
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Most Popular
By Daryl Baxter