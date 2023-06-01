Get double Apple Card Daily Cash when shopping at this store in June

If you're the proud carrier of an Apple Card and need to pick up hardware supplies during the month of June, you're in for a good time. So long as you shop at the right store, that is.

Apple often runs special promotions that give people various benefits when using their Apple Cards at certain stores and now it's at it again for June 2023.

This time out, anyone who uses their Apple Card at an Ace Hardware store will get double the usual rate of Daily Cash.

Cash, daily

The new promotion will see Apple Card users receive 3% Daily Cash when using their card via Apple Pay both in-store and online. That's twice the usual rate and as 9to5Mac notes, it comes at a time of year when some people are already getting their ducks in a row for annual renovation work.

The current Daily Cash limit for this offer is $500 so this isn't a license to print money, unfortunately.

Apple Card now offers a promo of 6% back at Ace when you use Apple Pay. Don't miss this chance to shop smart and enjoy the benefits of this limited-time offer on up to $500 in purchases. Valid until June 30. #AppleCard #ApplePay #ShopSmart pic.twitter.com/3MeU4JiDelJune 1, 2023 See more

Once you have your Daily Cash it can be used in a variety of ways including being spent via Apple Pay. Daily Cash can also be used to pay off an Apple Card balance, while those who want to move their Daily Cash into their bank account can do that as well.

Apple Card remains a feature that is only available to those in the United States. It can be applied for and managed via the Wallet app on an iPhone and while expansion beyond U.S. borders continues to be rumored, it's yet to actually happen. The same goes for other Apple financial products including its high-yield savings account.

Other stores currently offering 3% Daily Cash include Apple itself as well as Exxon, Nike, T-Mobile, Uber, and others.