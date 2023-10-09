Get this powerful M2 MacBook Air for $250 off before Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

The M2 MacBook Air is a meaningful upgrade to one of Apple’s most groundbreaking MacBooks to date. Swapping from Intel CPUs to their own custom-made silicon chip allows machines to be more efficient and powerful than ever before. Now, ahead of Amazon’s Big Deal Days, you can pick up the M2 MacBook Air with a nice $250 discount.

Matching its lowest-ever price from September 23rd, it is unlikely to get reduced any more than this in the upcoming Big Deal Days and Black Friday. Now is the perfect time to pick up a very impressive device.

M2 MacBook Air $250 off

M2 MacBook Air | $1,299 $1,049 Top of the Air line Launching in 2023, this M2 MacBook Air takes things people liked about the M1 MacBook, like a silent workspace and great screen, and improves it. This is an iteration that cements itself as the best MacBook Air out there right now Price Check: Best Buy $1,049 | B&H Photo $ 1,299

Coming with a gorgeous 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, you can guarantee Netflix and YouTube look great and, with the whole new macOS Sonoma , games will run much better on it too. This is kept very speedy with 8GB of unified RAM and 256GB of SSD storage meaning you can access and alter files in a flash.

That impressive M2 chip makes it up to 1.4 times faster than the M1 MacBook Air and up to 12 times faster than the intel MacBook Air at day-to-day tasks and lower power consumption gives it up to 18 hours of battery life — more than enough to get you through a full day. An upgrade over the predecessor, it comes with a MagSafe charger, two Thunderbolt Ports, and a headphone jack. As well as this, an efficient backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID will give you easy and fast access to your machine.

In our 5-star review, we praised the great speakers, the M2 chip's performance, and improvements made on the 13-inch model.

If you’re looking for a nice upgrade or finally want to commit to a MacBook purchase, this is a great deal that likely won't last long.