Google takes on Apple's ecosystem with Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Tablet

Google is finally taking on Apple with its own ecosystem.

Today, the company hosted its Made By Google event for 2022 where it went into the details of the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Tablet. You can watch the entire event on YouTube below:

In a press release on Google's blog, Rick Osterloh, the company's Senior Vice President of Devices & Services, said that the new lineup is "what we have been building up to for a while."

This is what we have been building up to for a while: delivering a lineup of beautifully designed Pixel phones, watches and earbuds that work together to understand your needs and deliver the helpfulness you expect from Google. We believe Pixel isn't only a phone experience, it's a personal, intelligent, cohesive computing experience.

If you don't want to watch the entire event, get a taste of the new devices below:

It's time to dive into the details

If you want to learn more about the new Pixel devices, check out all of the details below:

As the Pixel portfolio expands the phone is at the center of it all. The new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro take all the helpfulness and personal intelligence people love about Pixel, and make them even better. The design is the ultimate refinement of Pixel, simplifying the parts and construction to make phones that are sophisticated and distinct.

Our new Google Pixel Watch, is the first smartwatch to provide the best of Google and Fitbit, and it’s the perfect companion to our Pixel phones. Pixel Watch features a beautiful, custom-developed 3-D coverglass that’s durable and scratch resistant, with three distinct jewelry inspired stainless steel finishes in black, silver and gold.

Today, we shared more about our vision for making the Pixel Tablet (opens in new tab) the most helpful tablet whether you’re at home or on the go.1 We’re taking years of everything we’ve learned from making products for the home and Pixel and combining that experience into one device. Pixel Tablet pairs with a charging Speaker Dock to keep your device fully charged. It offers a terrific audio experience, while bringing some of the best features from a smart display to your tablet.

Preorders for the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch are available now. All three will launch on Thursday, October 13. The Pixel Tablet will launch in 2023.