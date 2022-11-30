Governor Ron DeSantis says Apple should be hauled in front of Congress if it bans Twitter from the App Store

Apple could find itself in front of Congress if it bans Twitter from the App Store.

In a speech from earlier today, Florida Governor and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis touched on Elon Musk's feud with Apple, saying that, if the company went through on any ban of Twitter from the App Store, that should warrant a response from the United States Congress.

In addition to talking about the potential Twitter ban, DeSantis also claimed that, by reinstating all of the accounts that have been banned by the company over the years, Elon Musk was allowing free speech and "accurate information about COVID" to return to the platform.

You can watch that part of his speech below:

#BREAKING: @GovRonDeSantis (R-FL) blasts reports that #Apple could pull Twitter from App Store, praises @ElonMusk for "opening it up for free speech." pic.twitter.com/6XslT3mmAlNovember 29, 2022 See more

Musk's latest feud is with Apple

Earlier this week, Elon Musk, the new owner and CEO of Twitter, launched a number of attacks against Apple and its App Store policies on the social media platform.

Musk claimed that Apple had threatened the company to pull the Twitter app from the App Store but did not tell them why. He also claimed that Apple was charging everyone a "secret" 30% tax on all of their purchases through the App Store, a claim that was quickly debunked by the company's own Community Notes feature.

While the 30% cut that is paid to Apple for sales through the App Store certainly isn't a secret, it seems to be at the core of Musk's battle with the company. If 30% of Twitter Blue subscriptions go to Apple, that's a large cut off the top for Twitter, and Musk is obviously not happy with that.

Twitter won't be the first company to go to war with Apple over its App Store rules and commission rates. Epic and Spotify have been publicly feuding with the company for years over its App Store fees and court battles are ongoing.