How to watch the Meta Connect Quest Pro reveal: Apple VR competition incoming

All eyes are on Apple amidst rumors the company is planning to unveil a new reality headset in the future. However, today metaverse rival erm... Meta... is hold its Meta Connect Event where the company is widely expected to unveil its new Meta Quest Pro.

The Meta Quest Pro is codenamed project Cambria, and is expected to replace the Oculus Quest 2 as the company's new premium headset. The new device is expected to feature boosted RAM, processors, battery life, and more. Cambria will also have new cameras that will show you the world around you in full glorious color, it also has some big upgrades coming to eye and face tracking.

How to watch

There are two ways to watch the event. The most obvious one is on Facebook at the Meta Connect event page. You can, however, also take part via the metaverse, and watch the whole event in Meta Horizon Worlds if you already own a Meta quest 2.

At 10 am PT there'll be an address from Mark Zuckerberg, followed by a Developer State of the Union address.

Apple VR will definitely see Meta's next offering as one of its main VR headset rivals. We know Apple is working on a headset and has filed multiple trademarks for a new 'Reality' brand that includes Reality One, Reality Pro, and a Reality Processor. Rumors indicate Apple's VR headset could be incredibly expensive, with one report tipping it to be a device costing some $3,000. We've also heard about multiple 8K displays, eye tracking, M2 processing power, and more.