How to watch the Meta Connect Quest Pro reveal: Apple VR competition incoming
The Meta Quest Pro is incoming.
All eyes are on Apple amidst rumors the company is planning to unveil a new reality headset in the future. However, today metaverse rival erm... Meta... is hold its Meta Connect Event where the company is widely expected to unveil its new Meta Quest Pro.
The Meta Quest Pro is codenamed project Cambria, and is expected to replace the Oculus Quest 2 as the company's new premium headset. The new device is expected to feature boosted RAM, processors, battery life, and more. Cambria will also have new cameras that will show you the world around you in full glorious color, it also has some big upgrades coming to eye and face tracking.
How to watch
There are two ways to watch the event. The most obvious one is on Facebook at the Meta Connect event page. You can, however, also take part via the metaverse, and watch the whole event in Meta Horizon Worlds if you already own a Meta quest 2.
At 10 am PT there'll be an address from Mark Zuckerberg, followed by a Developer State of the Union address.
Apple VR will definitely see Meta's next offering as one of its main VR headset rivals. We know Apple is working on a headset and has filed multiple trademarks for a new 'Reality' brand that includes Reality One, Reality Pro, and a Reality Processor. Rumors indicate Apple's VR headset could be incredibly expensive, with one report tipping it to be a device costing some $3,000. We've also heard about multiple 8K displays, eye tracking, M2 processing power, and more.
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple.
