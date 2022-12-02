iCloud Mail is down right now

It's not you, it's me. And by me, I mean Apple.

Apple has confirmed that iCloud Mail, the company's email service, is currently experiencing issues. In an update on the company's System Status page (opens in new tab), Apple says that issues began with the service around 8:06 AM Eastern Time today and are still ongoing as of the writing of this article.

The company says that "some users are affected" due to the problem and that, until it is resolved, that iCloud Mail might be "slow or unavailable."

So, if you use Apple's email service for personal use, you might not receive or be able to send emails right now. If you use the service for your business, you may want to alert your boss that, with email down, it might be a good time to call it a day and head off for the weekend a little early today.

This is the second outage in two days

While the issue is ongoing, this isn't the first time Apple has experienced an issue with its email client this week.

The company announced that the service also was having issues yesterday December 1. Later that day, Apple announced that it had resolved whatever issues were occurring. Well, unless there is an entirely new problem, that appears not to have resolved the underlying problem.

iCloud Mail has some big competitors with Google's Gmail and Microsoft's Outlook email services. While the company has made some improvements to it over the years, it is undoubtedly behind the features that its competitors offer.

Apple has not provided an ETA as to when it expects to resolve today's outage. We will continue to monitor the situation and update this article once Apple says that it has fixed the issue, so keep refreshing this article (or Apple's System Status page) to find out when that happens.

This story is developing...