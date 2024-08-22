Introverts rejoice! At the EU's insistence, you'll soon be able to delete the Messages app from your iPhone in iOS 18

Apple has today announced that it is making more tweaks to the default app experience on iPhone as a result of the Digital Markets Act, a move that will only affect users in the EU.

Earlier this year, Apple introduced several measures to comply with the EU's strict software regulations, including introducing a new browser choice screen that lets users pick a default browser other than Safari the first time they open web browsing on an iPhone.

Today, Apple has announced it's rolling out more changes to that system later this year, along with a new default apps section in the Settings of iOS 18. More notably, it's going to let users delete key apps vital to the iPhone user experience at the EU's insistence, including the camera app and Messages.

More EU iPhone changes

Apple says it has tweaked the new browser choice screen, adding more controls so that users can select a default browser from the choice screen. Users will also have to scroll through all the options before they make their decision, and the app will begin downloading right away. What's more, it'll be placed on the dock of your iPhone's Home Screen so you can find it.

Within the default section of Settings, users will be able to select options for their web browser, mail, app marketplace, contactless payments, messaging, password managers. Next year, Apple will also add navigation apps and translation.

You can already delete some apps that ship with your iPhone, but Apple is adding several key core apps to this too. Later this year, as part of iOS 18 in the EU, you'll be able to delete the App Store, Messages, Camera, Photos, and Safari. If you want to re-download them, you'll be able to do so from the App Store. Why you'd want to do that is anyone's guess, but you can bet your bottom dollar you'll start getting tech support calls from family and friends who've done this accidentally as soon as the change rolls out. The only apps you won't be able to delete are the Settings app and the Phone app.

It's all part of the EU's plan to impose "competition" on iOS, with users pushed harder than ever to adopt alternatives like WhatsApp, Google Chrome, and other alternatives.

Apple says it believes that these changes will satisfy the EU's ongoing enforcement of the DMA, hinting that it isn't currently fully satisfied. Apple didn't give a specific timeframe for the changes but says they'll be available as part of iOS 18 later this year. Lots of these changes, including deleting apps, default browser screen tweaks, and default app controls are also coming to iPadOS.