iPhone 14 now supports Apple Self Service Repair along with M2 MacBook Air and Pro

Apple has today announced that starting June 21, its best iPhone, the iPhone 14, will be eligible for its Self Service Repair program along with more Macs.

"Today Apple announced Self Service Repair will be available June 21 for the iPhone 14 lineup and additional Mac models, including the 13-inch MacBook Air powered by M2, and MacBook Pro models powered by M2 Pro and M2 Max," the company stated Tuesday.

Alongside support for Apple's best MacBooks, Apple is also making its System Configuration process for iPhone repairs easier to use. The system ensures that repairs made by users have been completed correctly and that the parts are working properly.

Expanding repairs

Apple also says that Self Service Repair is coming to more components, namely the True Depth camera and top speaker for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, as well as the M1 iMac and Mac mini. The program is currently available in the U.S., Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the U.K.

Apple says that Self Service Repair is designed for "individuals with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices" and people "experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices."

It follows news earlier today revealing the EU plans to mandate that batteries in portable devices like phones and tablets should be easily removable and repairable for customers.

Apple sells genuine repair parts online, but customers also need to rent a tool kit that weighs a staggering 80 pounds for some repairs.

Today's news means that the iPhone 14 and Apple's most recent new MacBooks are now eligible for Self Service Repair. As noted, however, this is an option that is really only meant for people who truly know what they're doing. The best repair option for most people remains the Apple Store Genius Bar.