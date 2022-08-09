Kim Kardashian has created her own Beats Fit Pro, and you can buy them next week

Apple and Beats by Dre have today unveiled their new Beats Fit Pro made in partnership with Kim Kardashian.

The new headphones, which are set to be released next week, come in three distinctive new colors, Moon, Dune, and Earth.

The new Beats will be released next week and will retail at the regular price of $199/£199. Online orders start on Tuesday, August 16, and they'll be available in stores on Wednesday, August 17.

Beats X Kim

Beats says that its new Beats X Kim collaboration "sits at the intersection of fashion and functionality, with high-quality tech outfitted in Kim Kardashian's signature minimalistic aesthetic," as evidenced by the three incredibly neutral colors.

The light color is Moon, the medium color is Dune, and Earth is the deepest of the trio.

Kardashian said "I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement," and said that the "collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.”

Apple's SVP of services praised Kardashian, saying she "brought her signature minimalist style to the first-ever Beats Fit Pro custom headphones."

You can go behind the scenes of the new Beats Fit Pro below:

Beats X Kim will be available from Apple.com/kim in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, and Japan from Tuesday, August 16 at 7 am PT online, and in select Apple Store locations, as well as some authorized resellers. In the UK, they will only be available at London's Regent Street Apple Store and Selfridges.