Legendary iPhone designer creates King Charles’ coronation logo

Sir Jony Ive, Apple’s most famous Chief Design Officer, created the official logo for King Charles III’s coronation on May 6, 2023.

The crest, showcasing a floral design, which is said to represent “the optimism of Spring” will feature in street parties, social media, and souvenirs throughout the event.

Speaking about the design (opens in new tab), Ive said, “It is such an honor to be able to contribute to this remarkable national occasion, and our team is so very proud of this work. The design was inspired by King Charles’ love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world.

“The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom. The gentle modesty of these natural forms combine to define an emblem that acknowledges both the joyful and profound importance of this occasion.”

An Apple without Ive

Ive left his position at Apple in June 2019 to start his independent design firm, LoveFrom. The designer, notable for his works on the iconic original iPhone continued to work with the Tech company as a consultant until parting ways in July 2022.

Since leaving Apple, Ive has not only been working on designs fit for the king. He has also turned his design skills towards British icons like Comic Relief’s Red Nose (opens in new tab), a children’s charity that releases a red clown nose every year to raise funds for children living in poverty.

Last week, Apple confirmed that it is not planning to replace its outgoing VP of industrial design, Evans Hankey, when she leaves later this year. With the departure of Hankey, who succeeded Ive in 2019, Apple has now reportedly decided to go a different route with product design.

According to Bloomberg’s (opens in new tab) Mark Gurman, the company has decided to have its group of about 20 industrial designers report to Apple's chief operating officer, Jeff Williams instead.

This spells a massive shift for Apple’s design ethos moving even further towards Tim Cook’s vision of a structurally sound business focussed on revenue rather than ground-breaking design.