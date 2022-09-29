New Apple Pay promotion offers savings on fall styles

The latest Apple Pay promotion is here and it's all about grabbing some savings for all of your summertime activities.

In an email to Apple Pay customers, the company announced that its latest promotion for Apple Pay Perks will offer savings at a number of merchants — four of them in fact. All of the offers are good starting today and will last through Thursday, October 6 (except for one bugger who is cutting off their promotion on Tuesday, October 4.

The offers are good when you shop on each company's website or through their app (if they have one of course).

What merchants are participating in the promotion?

L’AGENCE, PatBO, and Theory are some of the merchants participating in the latest Apple Pay promotion. The offers range in savings from as little as ten percent and as high as thirty percent. It appears that Tommy Hilfiger is offering the most attractive promotion with the most savings out of the bunch.

You can check out all of them, and the savings they are offering, below:

L’AGENCE: 20% off full-priced styles with promo code APPLEPAY. Offer ends October 6.

PatBO:15% off with promo code APPLEPAY. Offer ends October 6.

Theory: Extra 10% off the Friends and Family promotion with Apple Pay. Exclusions apply. Offer ends October 6.

Tommy Hilfiger: 30% off $100 or more with promo code APPLEPAY. Offer ends October 4.

Per the above, most of the promotions run through Friday, October 7. However, the promotion at Tommy Hilfiger will end separately on Tuesday, October 4.

Some of the offers require you to use Apple Pay when making a purchase. Some of them also require that you enter a specific promo code at checkout, so make sure you remember the requirements in order to get the deal you're looking for.

All of the promotions are available starting today and will expire at the latest on Friday, October 7.