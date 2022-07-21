New Apple Pay promotion offers summertime savings

The latest Apple Pay promotion is here and it's all about grabbing some savings for all of your summertime activities.

In an email to Apple Pay customers, the company announced that its latest promotion for Apple Pay Perks will offer savings at a number of merchants — thirteen of them in fact. All of the offers are good starting today and will last through Wednesday, August 3.

The offers are good when you shop on each company's website or through their app (if they have one of course).

What merchants are participating in the promotion?

Crocs, J.Crew, and Ray-Ban are some of the merchants participating in the latest Apple Pay promotion. You can check out all of them, and the savings they are offering, below:

Crocs (opens in new tab) : 20% off footwear with promo code APPLEPAY

20% off footwear with promo code APPLEPAY GOAT (opens in new tab) : Up to 70% off select styles when using ‌Apple Pay‌

Up to 70% off select styles when using ‌Apple Pay‌ Gymboree (opens in new tab) : $15 off when you spend $50 or more with promo code APPLEPAY

$15 off when you spend $50 or more with promo code APPLEPAY J.Crew (opens in new tab) : $25 off when you spend $150 or more with promo code APPLEPAY

$25 off when you spend $150 or more with promo code APPLEPAY Lands' End (opens in new tab) : 45% off with promo code APPLEPAY

45% off with promo code APPLEPAY Matt & Nat (opens in new tab) : 10% off when you spend $150 or more with promo code APPLEPAY

10% off when you spend $150 or more with promo code APPLEPAY Ray-Ban (opens in new tab) : 30% off custom styles with promo code APPLEPAY

30% off custom styles with promo code APPLEPAY Rodd & Gunn (opens in new tab) : $20 eGift Card for every $100 you spend with promo code APPLEPAY

$20 eGift Card for every $100 you spend with promo code APPLEPAY Stadium Goods (opens in new tab) : 10% off in-app purchases

10% off in-app purchases Sugar & Jade (opens in new tab) : $15 off when you spend $50 or more with promo code APPLEPAY

$15 off when you spend $50 or more with promo code APPLEPAY Summmersalt : $15 off when you spend $95 or more with promo code APPLEPAY

$15 off when you spend $95 or more with promo code APPLEPAY The Children's Place (opens in new tab) : $15 off when you spend $50 or more with promo code APPLEPAY

$15 off when you spend $50 or more with promo code APPLEPAY TheRealReal (opens in new tab) : 20% off mobile orders with promo code APPLEPAY

Some of the offers require you to use Apple Pay when making a purchase. Some of them also require that you enter a specific promo code at checkout, so make sure you remember the requirements in order to get the deal you're looking for.

All of the promotions are available starting today and will expire on Wednesday, August 3.