New Apple store coming to second-largest mall in the United States

Apple's next store is going to be in a mall. That might not sound exciting, but you've likely never seen a mall like this one.

Apple has revealed that its newest Apple Store will be opening this weekend in American Dream, the second-largest mall in the United States. The store will host its grand opening on Saturday, December 3rd at 11:00 AM EST.

The store's web page (opens in new tab) says that customers will be able to shop by drop-in, shop by appointment, do an order pickup in-store, visit the Genius Bar by appointment, and attend a Today at Apple in-store — all of the hallmarks of a modern Apple Store.

The opening of the store was, of course, spotted by Apple Retail aficionado Michael Steeber:

Wait, what is American Dream?

For anyone who has not heard of the American Dream mall, you should really check this thing out. It's basically as if Disney was a mall company instead of Disney.

Not only is the mall the second-largest in the United States only behind the Mall of America in Minnesota, but it features a number of things you would not expect to find in a mall such as: The Nickelodeon amusement park, Dreamworks water park, Dream Wheel Ferris wheel, Mirror Maze, Angry Birds miniature golf, Big Snow indoor snow park, The Rink indoor ice skating rink, Sea Life aquarium, Lego Land, and Zsurf's indoor wave pool. Oh yeah, and there are stores too. I almost forgot about that.

If you want to check out American Dream, you can learn more about the mall on its official website.

The mall, like the Apple Store that is opening inside of it, is located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, an area that is within eyesight of New York City — especially if you take a ride on the Dream Wheel Ferris wheel.

Apple American Dream will open on Saturday and will be open until 10:00 PM for all customers who wish to attend the grand opening.