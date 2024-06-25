Own the suit Steve Jobs wore in an iconic Macintosh ad with an estimated $30,000 value at auction

Apple's 1984 launch of the Macintosh was iconic in a number of different ways, and while that famous 1984 TV spot might be the one that first springs to mind, some might also remember a certain Steve Jobs suit.

That suit – one that Jobs wore during a photoshoot to promote the new Macintosh while leaning on one, is now available for auction which means that you could soon own a little slice of Apple, and Steve Jobs, history.

The problem? It'll probably cost you around $30,000 to get it.

Suits you, sir

The suit is currently up for auction at Julien's Auctions with a current high bid of just $10,000. However, the reserve is yet to be met with an estimated final sale price of between $20,000 and $30,000.

As for the suit itself, the auction house explains that it's a "navy blue pin-striped Brioni for Wilkes Bashford suit, worn by Steve Jobs in a January 1984 marketing photograph taken by Bernard Gotfryd, heralding the release of the new Macintosh Computer." It has thin vertical stripes, two front pockets, one pres pocket, three interior pockets, and a cream lining. It comes with dress pants, but you'll need to add your own shirt. You do, however, get the original Wilkes Bashford brand wooden hanger and a pin that was found in one of the pockets.

Not sure that you want to spend quite so much? A Ralph Lauren tie worn by Jobs in a 1977 Apple-II photo is also on offer with a current $2,000 high bid, among other things.

