Own the suit Steve Jobs wore in an iconic Macintosh ad with an estimated $30,000 value at auction
A famous suit worn by Steve Jobs in 1984 could be yours.
Apple's 1984 launch of the Macintosh was iconic in a number of different ways, and while that famous 1984 TV spot might be the one that first springs to mind, some might also remember a certain Steve Jobs suit.
That suit – one that Jobs wore during a photoshoot to promote the new Macintosh while leaning on one, is now available for auction which means that you could soon own a little slice of Apple, and Steve Jobs, history.
The problem? It'll probably cost you around $30,000 to get it.
Suits you, sir
The suit is currently up for auction at Julien's Auctions with a current high bid of just $10,000. However, the reserve is yet to be met with an estimated final sale price of between $20,000 and $30,000.
As for the suit itself, the auction house explains that it's a "navy blue pin-striped Brioni for Wilkes Bashford suit, worn by Steve Jobs in a January 1984 marketing photograph taken by Bernard Gotfryd, heralding the release of the new Macintosh Computer." It has thin vertical stripes, two front pockets, one pres pocket, three interior pockets, and a cream lining. It comes with dress pants, but you'll need to add your own shirt. You do, however, get the original Wilkes Bashford brand wooden hanger and a pin that was found in one of the pockets.
Not sure that you want to spend quite so much? A Ralph Lauren tie worn by Jobs in a 1977 Apple-II photo is also on offer with a current $2,000 high bid, among other things.
iPhone 15 Pro | $999 at Apple
The iPhone 15 Pro might not be cheap, but it's the best that Apple has to offer. The superfast A17 Pro chip and great cameras make this a great option for those who want the ultimate iPhone.
More from iMore
- Steve Jobs asked the CEO of Louis Vuitton for advice when designing the very first Apple Store
- This might be the only check you'll ever get from Steve Jobs
- Maybe you can thank Steve Jobs' pettiness for the iPhone Stocks app icon
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too. Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.