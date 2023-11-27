See off Cyber Monday with 11 unhinged discounts on Amazon's wackiest products
Tired of Cyber Monday? Unwind with these crazy deals.
If, like me, you've grown tired of scouring Apple deals, technology deals, monitor deals, keyboard deals, charger deals, headphone deals, and all the other deals, then you deserve some light relief.
With the end of Cyber Monday in sight I've snapped, gone rogue, and found seven of the most unhinged Cyber Monday deals on Amazon right now.
A gallon of spicy mayo
Best Foods Spicy Mayonnaise 1 Gallon Jar |
$31 $23 at Amazon
It's a one-gallon jar of mayonnaise. Made with 100% cage-free eggs it's gluten-free, vegetarian, and kosher.
A cardboard cutout of Seth Freakin' Rollins
Cardboard People Seth Rollins Life Size Cardboard Cutout|
$59 $41 at Amazon
It's a cardboard cutout of Seth Rollins. What else would you like me to tell you?
Tortilla the Hun
mermaker Burritos Tortilla Throw Blanket|
$39 $16 at Amazon
Wrap yourself up as a human burrito in this novelty soft flannel blanket. Available in four different sizes up to 80 inches, the discount here is on the hefty 71-inch model
Get the duck off my lawn
Eousera 8'' Tall Cute Banana Duck Outdoor Statues Decor|
$22 $18 at Amazon
There's a much more inappropriate statue of a banana man, but I've gone for this much more tasteful cute banana duck, an eight-inch tall statue for your lawn.
Medieval armor? Or something more sinister?
RENPHO Air Leg Massager Machine|
$89 $63 at Amazon
These leg massagers are apparently the perfect gift for Mom or dad, with 5 modes for massaging and relaxing your feet and calves.
A classic costume
Inflatable T-rex dinosaur costume|
$98 $49 at Amazon
This vintage Dinosaur costume is a viral classic and is now 50% off in the final hours of the Cyber Monday sale.
Not a deal, but why is this on Amazon?
Real Shark in bottle| $26 at Amazon
This is a real shark in a bottle, apparently.
An accident waiting to happen
Helmet Chin Mount for iPhone|
$17 $14 at Amazon
Mounting an iPhone on your chin while motorbiking feels like an accident waiting to happen, surely?
Store your iPad on the toilet
GeekDigg Toilet Paper Holder Stand|
$24 $12 at Amazon
You use your iPad on the toilet, so make sure you have somewhere safe to place it while you... you know...
Put your Apple Watch on your leg
Sport Ankle/Arm Bands Compatible with Apple Watch| $15 at Amazon
Why put your Apple Watch around your arm where it's supposed to go when you can put it around your leg, where it definitely isn't meant to go, and will definitely stop working?
Absolutely hideous
QoKcoahn Case for iPhone|
$11 $9 at Amazon
We couldn't let you leave without an iPhone case, and this might be the worst one ever. It's literally a food with gems in the toes. What's more, there's a case for every single iPhone model!
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
Most Popular
By Daryl Baxter
By Tammy Rogers