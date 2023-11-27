See off Cyber Monday with 11 unhinged discounts on Amazon's wackiest products

By Stephen Warwick
published

Tired of Cyber Monday? Unwind with these crazy deals.

If, like me, you've grown tired of scouring Apple deals, technology deals, monitor deals, keyboard deals, charger deals, headphone deals, and all the other deals, then you deserve some light relief. 

With the end of Cyber Monday in sight I've snapped, gone rogue, and found seven of the most unhinged Cyber Monday deals on Amazon right now. 

A gallon of spicy mayo

Best Foods Spicy Mayonnaise 1 Gallon Jar | $31

Best Foods Spicy Mayonnaise 1 Gallon Jar | $31 $23 at Amazon

It's a one-gallon jar of mayonnaise. Made with 100% cage-free eggs it's gluten-free, vegetarian, and kosher. 

A cardboard cutout of Seth Freakin' Rollins

Cardboard People Seth Rollins Life Size Cardboard Cutout| $59

Cardboard People Seth Rollins Life Size Cardboard Cutout| $59 $41 at Amazon

It's a cardboard cutout of Seth Rollins. What else would you like me to tell you?

Tortilla the Hun

mermaker Burritos Tortilla Throw Blanket| $39

mermaker Burritos Tortilla Throw Blanket| $39 $16 at Amazon

Wrap yourself up as a human burrito in this novelty soft flannel blanket. Available in four different sizes up to 80 inches, the discount here is on the hefty 71-inch model

Get the duck off my lawn

Eousera 8'' Tall Cute Banana Duck Outdoor Statues Decor| $22

Eousera 8'' Tall Cute Banana Duck Outdoor Statues Decor| $22 $18 at Amazon

There's a much more inappropriate statue of a banana man, but I've gone for this much more tasteful cute banana duck, an eight-inch tall statue for your lawn.

Medieval armor? Or something more sinister?

RENPHO Air Leg Massager Machine| $89

RENPHO Air Leg Massager Machine| $89 $63 at Amazon

These leg massagers are apparently the perfect gift for Mom or dad, with 5 modes for massaging and relaxing your feet and calves. 

A classic costume

Inflatable T-rex dinosaur costume| $98

Inflatable T-rex dinosaur costume| $98 $49 at Amazon

This vintage Dinosaur costume is a viral classic and is now 50% off in the final hours of the Cyber Monday sale. 

Not a deal, but why is this on Amazon?

Real Shark in bottle| $26 at Amazon

Real Shark in bottle| $26 at Amazon

This is a real shark in a bottle, apparently. 

An accident waiting to happen

Helmet Chin Mount for iPhone| $17

Helmet Chin Mount for iPhone| $17 $14 at Amazon

Mounting an iPhone on your chin while motorbiking feels like an accident waiting to happen, surely?

Store your iPad on the toilet

GeekDigg Toilet Paper Holder Stand| $24

GeekDigg Toilet Paper Holder Stand| $24 $12 at Amazon

You use your iPad on the toilet, so make sure you have somewhere safe to place it while you... you know... 

Put your Apple Watch on your leg

Sport Ankle/Arm Bands Compatible with Apple Watch|  $15 at Amazon

Sport Ankle/Arm Bands Compatible with Apple Watch|  $15 at Amazon

Why put your Apple Watch around your arm where it's supposed to go when you can put it around your leg, where it definitely isn't meant to go, and will definitely stop working? 

Absolutely hideous

QoKcoahn Case for iPhone| $11

QoKcoahn Case for iPhone| $11 $9 at Amazon

We couldn't let you leave without an iPhone case, and this might be the worst one ever. It's literally a food with gems in the toes. What's more, there's a case for every single iPhone model!

