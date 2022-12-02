Select Apple Card users can save 5% on Apple products this holiday season

Apple is out with its latest promotion for Apple Card, the company's credit card.

Today, Apple Card has launched a new offer for select Apple Card cardholders. With the offer, users can grab 5% in Daily Cash for Apple product purchases now through December 25. While that sounds like a great offer, it is unfortunately only available for new cardholders.

The offer specifically states that "now through December 25, get a new Apple Card and you’ll save 5% when you use it to pay in full, in-store, and online at Apple. That means saving on iPhone 14, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and more. Additional exclusions and terms apply."

So, if you have been an Apple Card cardholder for years, you are not getting that sweet 5% Daily Cash. Instead, you'll have to settle for the regular 3% Daily Cash that Apple Card users always enjoy when making a purchase with the company.

What are the details of the offer?

There are some other things to be aware of regarding the offer. While Apple says in its marketing for the promotion that users can "save 5% on Apple products with a new Apple Card through December 25," it also notes that you'll need to make a full purchase to get the 5% back in Daily Cash.

The company has clarified that "purchases made with Apple Card Monthly Installments are excluded." So, if you choose to break your purchase into monthly payments using Apple Card's financing, you'll only get 3% back in Daily Cash.

Keep that in mind when you make your purchase so you get the full five percent! Also, remember to pay your card balance off at the end of the month so you aren't charged interest on the purchase. If you don't the interest alone will likely wipe out any savings you made with the promotion.

You can check out the full details of the promotion and, if you don't have an Apple Card yet, apply for one and get the 5% Daily Cash offer on the Apple Card website.