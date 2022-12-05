South Korea's Apple Pay launch is delayed, possibly until 2023
It's still coming, just not as soon as had been hoped.
The launch of Apple Pay in South Korea has been delayed after initially being expected to take place at the end of November.
Despite Hyundai Card already pointing to a November 30 release, that date came and went. A new report notes that further regulatory scrutiny is needed and that things could take more than a month to get ironed out.
Coming soon-ish
According to a report by Naver (opens in new tab), the review of Apple Pay has been completed. However, the Financial Supervisory Service confirmed that "there is something else to look at," with discussions ongoing.
With that in mind, it's now thought that Apple Pay could become available in South Korea as soon as the end of this month — but it also means that those hoping to be able to use Apple's payment system will have to wait until 2023.
Once authorities give Apple Pay the go-ahead, it will be exclusively available to those with a Hyundai Card, a subsidiary of the car firm Hyundai. There are similar non-Apple payments available in the country right now, of course, with Samsung Pay perhaps being the most enormous, thanks to its local roots. However, no contactless payment system is expected to prove popular in the country due to a lack of NFC-capable payment terminals.
When Apple Pay goes live, people can look forward to making contactless payments using their iPhone and Apple Watch. Prices will also be available online to those using a Mac or iPad, with all transactions listed in the Wallet app.
Apple Pay first came online in the United States in October of 2014 and had been steadily expanding to additional countries. However, eight years later, some are still waiting for their big Apple Pay moment, with South Korean users now set to wait a little bit longer.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
