Strasbourg Apple Store ransacked in riots over Paris police shooting

The Apple Store in Strasbourg, France, was attacked on Friday following riots over the shooting of a 17-year-old boy in the suburbs of Paris last week.

In a video shared on Twitter by La Presse Libre, rioters can be seen throwing stones and breaking the windows of the store to get inside. According to La Presse, multiple iPhones and other Apple products were stolen in the process.

The unrest comes after Nahel Merzouk was shot and killed by police in a traffic stop, and a video of the killing was shared online. There have been riots across France, with thousands of arrests and vehicles set alight. The Interior Minister of France has deployed 40,000 troops nationwide, and as of Monday, the riots appear to be easing.

As it stands, the Apple Store in Strasbourg, east of Paris and close to the German border, is temporarily closed for the whole of this coming week.

Not for the first time

In other cities in France, like Bordeaux, Apple has taken precautionary measures to protect the store from destruction during the protests. The Apple Store Sainte-Catherine in Bordeaux was boarded up overnight to protect the windows, and the Apple Logo was also covered in case of damage. The store's website shows limited opening hours to start this week and indicates that some services, like the Genius Bar, may not be available.

This isn't the first time an Apple Store has been devastated during riots. In 2020, Apple's Minneapolis store on Hennepin Avenue was ransacked by looters during riots following the death of George Floyd.

During those riots, the storefront was destroyed with sledgehammers breaking the glass and tables before the rioters left the scene. A passerby said, "Wow, just watched a bunch of cars pull up to the Apple store, and people were gathering, a sledgehammer was pulled out and took a few swings, then they retreated."

Apple is yet to comment on the damage seen in France.