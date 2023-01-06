T-Mobile and Delta are rolling out free in-flight Wi-Fi in February

If you're flying Delta starting next month, you'll likely be able to grab some in-flight for free.

In a press release (opens in new tab), T-Mobile and Delta Air Lines have announced that they will be offering free in-flight Wi-Fi to their customers starting on February 1. The interesting thing is that the free in-flight Wi-Fi, despite being offered in a partnership between T-Mobile and Delta, will be available to all customers regardless of which wireless carrier they have.

Mike Sievert, the CEO of T-Mobile, said in a statement that "at T-Mobile, we believe staying connected while traveling should be an easy, seamless experience. T-Mobile customers already get free in-flight Wi-Fi, and now we’re partnering with Delta to bring that experience to all SkyMiles Members so that anyone flying Delta can enjoy online access from takeoff to touchdown.”

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said that “the ability to stay connected while seeing the world is simply foundational. Delta’s new partnership with T-Mobile signifies another exciting step forward as we lead the industry in delivering a differentiated onboard experience that’s as comfortable and personalized as sitting in your own living room."

How do I get the free Wi-Fi?

Delta Air Lines says that the free Wi-Fi will start rolling out to passengers on February 1, 2023. It will only be available on domestic flights in the United States at first, with "more than 700 aircraft expected to offer free Wi-Fi by the end of 2023."

The company says that the service will be expanded to regional and international routes by the end of 2023. Expansion to international and regional routes is expected by the end of 2024. The only thing that you'll need to get access to the free service is to be a Delta SkyMiles member, a free membership that Delta offers to its customers.

So, if you have a participating flight, enjoy streaming TikTok at 30,000 feet.