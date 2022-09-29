The Apple Car project is getting another new team, says analyst

The Apple Car project, one that continues to bubble along, is getting another new team. That's according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who tweeted as much.

The Apple Car, running under the Project Titan label, has been something of a mess for Apple. It's gone through multiple executives and engineers if reports are to be believed, and now we're told that a new team is coming before the end of 2022.

Driving on

Whether Project Titan, or Apple Car, or whatever it winds up being called will ever turn into something Apple ships remains to be seen at this point, although we've seen some claim that it will arrive around the middle of the decade. Now, Kuo has taken to Twitter to say that he believes that "Apple will likely build the new Apple Car project team before the end of 2022."

My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely build the new Apple Car project team before the end of 2022.我的最新調查顯示，Apple可能將在2022年底前建立新的Apple Car專案團隊。September 28, 2022 See more

Over the years we've heard various claims about the Apple Car. At points, it's been a project that would see Apple ship an autonomous electric vehicle. At others, it's been a project aimed at selling self-driving tech to other car companies, too.

Most recently there were reports that Apple was in talks with carmakers about a partnership that would see them build a vehicle, although likely with Apple's logo sitting atop its hood. Companies including Kia and Hyundai were thought to be involved at various points.

What this latest revamp of the Apple Car team means is anyone's guess at this point, but it isn't clear whether ti means there's a change in focus or if this is just another example of the talent churn that the project has become known for over the last few years.