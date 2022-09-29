The Apple Car project is getting another new team, says analyst
Another one.
The Apple Car project, one that continues to bubble along, is getting another new team. That's according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who tweeted as much.
The Apple Car, running under the Project Titan label, has been something of a mess for Apple. It's gone through multiple executives and engineers if reports are to be believed, and now we're told that a new team is coming before the end of 2022.
Driving on
Whether Project Titan, or Apple Car, or whatever it winds up being called will ever turn into something Apple ships remains to be seen at this point, although we've seen some claim that it will arrive around the middle of the decade. Now, Kuo has taken to Twitter to say that he believes that "Apple will likely build the new Apple Car project team before the end of 2022."
My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely build the new Apple Car project team before the end of 2022.我的最新調查顯示，Apple可能將在2022年底前建立新的Apple Car專案團隊。September 28, 2022
Over the years we've heard various claims about the Apple Car. At points, it's been a project that would see Apple ship an autonomous electric vehicle. At others, it's been a project aimed at selling self-driving tech to other car companies, too.
Most recently there were reports that Apple was in talks with carmakers about a partnership that would see them build a vehicle, although likely with Apple's logo sitting atop its hood. Companies including Kia and Hyundai were thought to be involved at various points.
What this latest revamp of the Apple Car team means is anyone's guess at this point, but it isn't clear whether ti means there's a change in focus or if this is just another example of the talent churn that the project has become known for over the last few years.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.