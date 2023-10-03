The Apple Pencil 3 could be a game-changer for artists thanks to a new modular design

Set to accompany next-generation iPads , the Apple Pencil 3 could come with three interchangeable tips for different styles of drawing.

According to Apple reporter and occasional prankster Majin Bu , this would allow artists to swap between drawing, technical drawing, and painting tips on the fly without having to opt for a digital solution found in most drawing apps today.

Bu cites their source but doesn’t substantiate this claim. While we can't verify the accuracy of this claim, they do have a proven track record — so this rumor likely has some weight

This modular design means you can replace tips to allow for a broader end, a thin point, or a shorter tip, allowing your fingers to hold the pen a little further down. This is all designed to give potential artists more ways to leverage their Pencil to get what they want out of it.

The tip of the iceberg - iMore’s take

Based on what my source reportedthe new Apple Pencil 3 will come with interchangeable magnetic tips(for drawing, technical drawing and painting) pic.twitter.com/AXUdpbZFVhSeptember 30, 2023 See more

If true, this modular design idea is great, and may replace the need for extra pencils like the Logitech Crayon . As the Apple Pencil 3 will be functional with the next generation of iPads, it may genuinely give artists a reason to upgrade. Outside of potentially having the M3 chip and even better storage, new accessories will largely determine how big an improvement the next generation of iPad is for creatives.

Where more traditional drawing tablets are often used to accompany desktops and laptops, the joy of an iPad is that you don’t need to pair it with a device to get the most out of it. You can just open up a drawing app and get started. It will also allow app developers to implement more granular updates, with more niche use cases. These new tips could make an already great device even more impressive, adding further versatility to the Apple Pencil.