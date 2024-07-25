The failed Apple Car could be reborn, but this time with a Porsche badge on the front and an enhanced CarPlay experience inside

Despite canceling the Apple Car project earlier this year it seems that Apple's Project Titan development might not have been for naught. That's if a new report claiming of a new EV being built in partnership with Porsche is accurate, at least.

According to that report Porsche is building a new electric vehicle and will use Apple's newfound know-how to help that come to fruition, including using Apple's software.

This comes after Apple decided that its plans to launch a self-driving EV of its own would never beat fruit, canceling the project after spending billions of dollars and a decade on the vehicle.

Project Porsche

DerStandard reports that the new Porsche EV could be ready by 2026, although that's the earliest we could see it. The relationship between Porsche and Apple is already strong after Tim Cook featured in a recent video shared by the German automaker. Porsche has also signed on to use the next-gen Apple CarPlay experience, too.

Now, DerStandard reports, via Apple's machine translation, that "Porsche is also said to be interested in various Apple developments, including battery systems that were originally intended for the Apple Car."

The report explains that while Porsche won't hand the development of the entire software experience over to Apple, "both companies are to work on a concept called Shared Experiences. This new technology is to celebrate its potential premiere in the new electric Cayenne, for which a release is currently planned in 2026. If this does not turn out in time, they want to make up for this at a later date with the larger SUV model under the project name K1."

It might not be the Apple Car we all hoped for, but it's at least one way that Apple (and Porsche) can make use of the work done throughout Project Titan's development.

