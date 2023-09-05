The first new James Bond game in years is coming to Apple Arcade

Notable for adaptions of titles like Doctor Who and Star Trek, Tilting Point is working on an exclusive Apple Arcade James Bond title named Cypher 007. Cypher 007 will be released on September 29th and will launch with no ads or microtransactions.

Cypher 007 will take the player through moments celebrating 60 years of James Bond. Blofeld, the head of Spectre, has managed to contact James Bond and is using the Cypher project in an attempt to brainwash him into becoming a double agent. Combining top-down action with stealth, you must infiltrate areas and gather intel to take Blofeld down. Though there are multiplayer leaderboards to count your score, it is a single-player title.

It is currently compatible with iOS 13, iPadOS 13, macOS 11, and tvOS 13 or later.

A commitment to gaming? - iMore’s Take

Apple Arcade has a bevy of impressive titles including Monster Hunter Stories + , Monument Valley 2 + , and Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition+ . With new additions to the platform every month and “game mode” in the upcoming macOS Sonoma , there’s a clear dedication Apple is making to gaming.

With another James Bond game in the works from IO Interactive , the development team behind the beloved Hitman series, James Bond’s return to gaming doesn’t seem to be a coincidence. Despite this renewed interest, we haven’t seen a James Bond game since the mobile exclusive James Bond: World of Espionage in 2015. Given we got a James Bond movie in 2021 but haven't seen a game in 8 years, it seems possible that IP holders are being selective with which games they let go to development.

James Bond is undeniably a huge IP and its Apple Arcade exclusivity is an interesting choice for Apple. Turning Point has had a handful of very big tie-in games over the last few years like Warhammer: Chaos and Conquest and Narcos: Cartel Wars & Strategy, suggesting they are capable of handling a name of James Bond’s size. Though the choice to have leaderboards will keep people repeating missions, the single-player nature of the game means that players can finish it in a day or two and move on to something else.