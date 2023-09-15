The new iPhone 15 Pro trailer gives a detailed look at its Mars-ready titanium finish

A brand new Apple trailer has dropped, showing off the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s impressive titanium design. Though the colors on display are a little bit less interesting than the standard iPhone 15 line, the 15 Pro makes up for it with a durable design and some impressive specs.

With iPhone 15 pre orders opening up today, the flashy yet mysterious look of the latest trailer suits it well. Boasting Mars rover Grade 5 titanium, we'll hopefully get an even better look over the following days.

Looking sleek

At just under a minute long, the iPhone 15 Pro trailer is more focused on the spectacle of the iPhone 15 Pro, leaving detailed graphs and specs out of it. It shows a meteor, following an explosion, hurtling through space, only to crash land on Earth. It really drives home where these resources come from and how impressive that ‘aerospace-grade titanium' design really is.

‘From the edge of the universe to your palm’ flashes on-screen just before we’re treated to a short glimpse of the side of the phone. Though we only see the top half for a considerable amount of time, we can see the pronounced camera lens and shiny ‘Natural Titanium’ finish. The advert shows very small glimpses of the bottom and side of the phone, too. We haven’t yet seen any of the other iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max colors in a dedicated advert, but we did get a slightly more traditional look at the phone in the Apple Guided Tour.

The iPhone 15 line is available to preorder as of today and will officially be released on September 22. The iPhone 15 starts at $799, with the iPhone 15 Plus being $100 more at $899. You can pick up the iPhone 15 Pro starting at $999 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max at $1199.