The new iPhone 15 Pro trailer gives a detailed look at its Mars-ready titanium finish
It’s definitely looking like a Pro model!
A brand new Apple trailer has dropped, showing off the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s impressive titanium design. Though the colors on display are a little bit less interesting than the standard iPhone 15 line, the 15 Pro makes up for it with a durable design and some impressive specs.
With iPhone 15 pre orders opening up today, the flashy yet mysterious look of the latest trailer suits it well. Boasting Mars rover Grade 5 titanium, we'll hopefully get an even better look over the following days.
Looking sleek
At just under a minute long, the iPhone 15 Pro trailer is more focused on the spectacle of the iPhone 15 Pro, leaving detailed graphs and specs out of it. It shows a meteor, following an explosion, hurtling through space, only to crash land on Earth. It really drives home where these resources come from and how impressive that ‘aerospace-grade titanium' design really is.
‘From the edge of the universe to your palm’ flashes on-screen just before we’re treated to a short glimpse of the side of the phone. Though we only see the top half for a considerable amount of time, we can see the pronounced camera lens and shiny ‘Natural Titanium’ finish. The advert shows very small glimpses of the bottom and side of the phone, too. We haven’t yet seen any of the other iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max colors in a dedicated advert, but we did get a slightly more traditional look at the phone in the Apple Guided Tour.
The iPhone 15 line is available to preorder as of today and will officially be released on September 22. The iPhone 15 starts at $799, with the iPhone 15 Plus being $100 more at $899. You can pick up the iPhone 15 Pro starting at $999 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max at $1199.
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
