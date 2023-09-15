This 100W MagSafe charging station is the ultimate iPhone 15 companion, and that's not all

The iPhone 15 line of phones is looking very impressive and Ugreen’s latest charger may help that needed swap to USB-C. Capable of charging multiple devices at a time, the Ugreen Nexode 100W charger has just launched and it comes with a 15W MagSafe wireless charger, two USBC ports, and one USB A — a great combination.

With Apple’s Wonderlust event having such a big focus on sustainability, Ugreen is a natural choice for any consumer looking to follow in Apple’s footsteps. Ugreen’s GaN chargers are more efficient and less prone to fire than a traditional charger. A really good charger is almost always worth the commitment — especially when you have just purchased a new phone.

A greener future

Being able to charge four separate devices all at the same time, the Ugreen Nexode GaN charger has more than enough power to charge all your devices. The charger also has temperature detection making it a much safer choice, especially if you want to keep your phone on charge overnight. The Ugreen Nexode GaN charger also monitors power consumption, making sure it uses energy efficiently. It’s a sturdy block with a very strong design, so a simple tug won’t pull the charger and your phone down with it.

The MagSafe charger on top has a magnet and a hinge, allowing you to display your phone while it charges. This will work particularly well with iOS 17’s Standby mode — one of iOS 17’s standout features. You can incline your phone at up to 65 degrees, whilst charging an M2 MacBook Pro to 51% in just 30 minutes. This makes it an excellent companion to any desktop or bedside cabinet.