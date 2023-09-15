This 100W MagSafe charging station is the ultimate iPhone 15 companion, and that's not all
The Ugreen Nexode 100W charger is perfect for your next phone.
The iPhone 15 line of phones is looking very impressive and Ugreen’s latest charger may help that needed swap to USB-C. Capable of charging multiple devices at a time, the Ugreen Nexode 100W charger has just launched and it comes with a 15W MagSafe wireless charger, two USBC ports, and one USB A — a great combination.
With Apple’s Wonderlust event having such a big focus on sustainability, Ugreen is a natural choice for any consumer looking to follow in Apple’s footsteps. Ugreen’s GaN chargers are more efficient and less prone to fire than a traditional charger. A really good charger is almost always worth the commitment — especially when you have just purchased a new phone.
A greener future
Being able to charge four separate devices all at the same time, the Ugreen Nexode GaN charger has more than enough power to charge all your devices. The charger also has temperature detection making it a much safer choice, especially if you want to keep your phone on charge overnight. The Ugreen Nexode GaN charger also monitors power consumption, making sure it uses energy efficiently. It’s a sturdy block with a very strong design, so a simple tug won’t pull the charger and your phone down with it.
The MagSafe charger on top has a magnet and a hinge, allowing you to display your phone while it charges. This will work particularly well with iOS 17’s Standby mode — one of iOS 17’s standout features. You can incline your phone at up to 65 degrees, whilst charging an M2 MacBook Pro to 51% in just 30 minutes. This makes it an excellent companion to any desktop or bedside cabinet.
The Ugreen Nexode retails at $179.99 and is not the only device Ugreen is putting out ahead of the launch of the iPhone 15 alongside a mighty 300W desktop charging station, and a very cute 65W robot wall charger.
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
