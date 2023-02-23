This auction is an Apple lover's dream, although you'll need half-a-million dollars
That's quite the haul.
A stunning haul of goods going under the hammer at auction next month to commemorate Steve Jobs and the Apple Computer Revolution (opens in new tab) includes an Apple-1 signed by Steve Wozniak thought to be worth half-a-million dollars.
Dozens of important pieces of Apple computing memorabilia will be sold by RR Auction next month, including a headline Apple-1 computer from 1977. The auction house says the Apple-1 is "an exceptional and historic example of an Apple-1 Computer" with an estimated value of $500,000. With more than two weeks left to run, bidding has already surpassed $70,000. Only 200 Apple-1 computers were ever made, and only 175 of those were sold.
Under the hammer
There's also a Steve Jobs-signed Applesoft ROM (opens in new tab) chip used in the Apple II which is taped to the bottom of a typed letter from Jobs, "undoubtedly one of the most unique and desirable Steve Jobs autographs in existence."
There are 55 total items at the auction including a sealed first-generation iPhone. Last week one such model sold for some $63,000 at auction. There's a Development Prototype Cartridge of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (opens in new tab) for NES that is expected to fetch more than $5,000.
There's even a signed 1976 Apple Computer Check (opens in new tab) graded PSA GEM Mint 10 which will reportedly fetch more than $50,000. My personal highlight is a Steve Jobs signed job offer letter for NeXT (opens in new tab), which includes space for the assignee to write their name under a note which reads "I accept this insanely great offer !!!."
The auction also includes a rare Apple Lisa 1 (opens in new tab) that was personally owned by an Apple executive, Del Yocam, featuring an engraved presentation on the front. It also features a TRS-80 Model 100 that was used by Bill Gates in the Mid-80s.
Other highlights include a prototype Macintosh 128K and a MITS Altair 8800, both worth more than $10,000.
The auction is now live and will conclude on March 16.
