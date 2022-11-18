This better not be Apple's holiday ad for 2022

Apple's first holiday ad is here but it better not be its last.

Today, the company released its first holiday-themed ad for 2022, and it is all about the new AirPods Pro 2. The ad, which popped up on YouTube earlier today, features a pair of friends in a restaurant who decide to pop on their new AirPods Pro 2 earbuds and share music to both sets of earbuds using an iPhone.

After jumping outside, the two start to turn everything they touch into snow. It's a pretty cool ad and, in usual Apple fashion, is high on production quality and music. Apple says that you can "share the joy of the holidays with Audio Sharing on AirPods Pro." You can check out the new ad, which is titled "Share the Joy," on YouTube below.

This better not be the yearly heartwarming ad

The ad not only highlights the new AirPods Pro 2 but Audio Sharing, a feature that allows you to share audio from your iPhone to multiple sets of Apple or Beats headphones that come packed with the right chip. It's a handy feature that, for anyone who has earbuds or headphones that support it, makes it super easy to share what you are listening to with someone else. Gone are the days of carrying around a headphone splitter!

While the ad is a great one for AirPods, some took to Twitter to express their worry that it might be THE Apple holiday ad for the year. The company is known for releasing an incredibly heartwarming holiday video every year, and some looked at the AirPods one above with rage if that turned out to be what we got this year.

It seems like this is Apple's annual holiday ad? Usually they are way more heartfelt than this, like last year's video revolving around a young girl saving a snowman. This is really boring in comparison. https://t.co/MsdJC6XyuyNovember 17, 2022 See more

Thankfully, I don't think "Share the Joy" is replacing anything from the company. While Apple surely hasn't announced anything (not that they ever do), we're still a week away from Thanksgiving and, if memory serves me right, the company's customary heartwarming holiday video usually comes out after the holiday.

So, let us all wait and hope Tim Cook hasn't cut that one. We all need it right now.