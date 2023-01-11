This free new iPhone tool can help put your business in front of a billion people

Apple has today unveiled Apple Business Connect, a free tool that will let businesses claim their location place cards in Apple Maps, and customize the information that appears in their details, helping to put your services in front of Apple's one billion users.

The information from Apple business connect will be shown across Apple Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri, and more.

"Apple Business Connect gives every business owner the tools they need to connect with customers more directly and take more control over the way billions of people see and engage with their products and services every day," the company's SVP of Services Eddy Cue said Wednesday (opens in new tab).

Apple Business connect

Apple says the new Business Connect feature will let businesses around the world "directly manage their information in the interactive Apple Maps place card, including adding and updating photos and logos; inviting customers to take actions like ordering food or making a reservation directly from Maps; and presenting customers with special promotions."

A new feature in place cards, Showcases, will let businesses put offers and incentives directly into their Apple Maps location card such as discounts or seasonal menu items.

Anyone with an Apple ID can register for Business Connect at Apple's self-service website (opens in new tab). Once registered and verified, you can claim your location and start updating your information and place card for free.

Your place card is the popup window that appears when you find and select a business on Apple Maps. It can be used to set directions to a location, call or visit a business's website, make orders, and displays information such as opening hours, pricing, and more.

Apple Maps may not be the best iPhone app for navigation, but its new Business Connect feature will certainly help more business owners get their information out there, hopefully driving more revenue and improving customer experiences all round. The new feature is available now.