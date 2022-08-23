Tim Cook, Jony Ive, and Laurene Powell Jobs to join Kara Swisher at Code

Kara Swisher, one of the most revered technology journalists of our time, is going out with a bang at her very last Code Conference.

Today, the journalist announced on Twitter that Tim Cook, Jony Ive, and Laurene Powell Jobs would be joining her for a discussion at Code 2022, the annual conference that features some of the top minds in the technology, business, and political industries.

Swisher confirmed that this year's code, after twenty years of hosting the conference, would be her last. So, to celebrate her last conference, she is hosting Cook, Ive, and Powell Jobs in a discussion about the first interview at Code: Steve Jobs.

"I thought it critical to gauge the impact of the tech icon who was the very 1st interview: Steve Jobs. So, I am bringing together the trio who knew him best to discuss his lasting impact."

This will be my last session of Code after 20 years. I thought it critical to gauge the impact of the tech icon who was the very 1st interview: Steve Jobs. So, I am bringing together the trio who knew him best to discuss his lasting impact: @tim_cook @laurenepowell and Jony Ive. pic.twitter.com/XIN7Ww9G18August 23, 2022 See more

Who else will be at Code?

While the discussion with Tim Cook, Jony Ive, and Laurene Powell Jobs will surely be the headliner at the conference, there are already a ton of other huge guests that have been announced.

The list features some notable names like:

Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation

Mark Cuban, Co-founder, Cost Plus Drugs

Scott Galloway, Co-host of Pivot, Host of Prof G Pod, Professor of Marketing, NYU Stern

Andy Jassy, President and CEO, Amazon.com

Gavin Newsom, Governor of California

Casey Newton, Editor, Platformer

Nilay Patel, Editor-in-Chief, The Verge and Host of Decoder

Sundar Pichai, CEO Google and Alphabet

Jen Psaki, Former White House Press Secretary and New MSNBC Host

Evan Spiegel, CEO and Co-founder Snap Inc.

Code 2022 will occur over the course of September 6th through the 8th. If you'd like to attend in person, you can still apply to try and get a seat. Swisher also says that the conference will be live streamed for all of us to be able to watch at home.