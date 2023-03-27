Tim Cook shares tribute to late Intel co-founder Gordon Moore

Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel and technology pioneer, died last week (March 24) at the age of 94. Over the weekend, tributes from many of the world's leading technology companies have been shared across social media, including Apple's CEO, Tim Cook.

The world lost a giant in Gordon Moore, who was one of Silicon Valley’s founding fathers and a true visionary who helped pave the way for the technological revolution. All of us who followed owe him a debt of gratitude. May he rest in peace.March 25, 2023 See more

Gordon Moore was a leading figure in the rise of the digital age with his 1965 prediction known as "Moore's Law." In that prediction, Moore claimed that the capacity and complexity of computer chips would double every year. "Moore's Law" can now be seen across the technology industry, where a new generation of products releases every 12 to 18 months. Moore would go on to co-found Intel in 1968.

According to Intel and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, Moore died on Friday at his home in Hawaii.

No Moore, no Mac

Intel's official tribute (opens in new tab) read: "Moore and his longtime colleague Robert Noyce founded Intel in July 1968. Moore initially served as executive vice president until 1975, when he became president. In 1979, Moore was named chairman of the board and chief executive officer, posts he held until 1987 when he gave up the CEO position and continued as chairman. In 1997, Moore became chairman emeritus, stepping down in 2006."

During his lifetime, Moore also dedicated his focus and energy to philanthropy, particularly environmental conservation, science and patient care improvements. Along with his wife of 72 years, he established the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, which has donated more than $5.1 billion to charitable causes since its founding in 2000.

“Those of us who have met and worked with Gordon will forever be inspired by his wisdom, humility and generosity,” reflected foundation president Harvey Fineberg. “Though he never aspired to be a household name, Gordon’s vision and his life’s work enabled the phenomenal innovation and technological developments that shape our everyday lives. Yet those historic achievements are only part of his legacy. His and Betty’s generosity as philanthropists will shape the world for generations to come.”

It's safe to say that none of the Apple products we use daily like the Mac or iPhone would be the same without the impact of Gordon Moore on the technology landscape. His predictions and input over the 20th century helped springboard companies like Apple and Google to become what they are today.