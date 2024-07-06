Twilio confirms hackers obtained cell phone numbers of Authy users - so you might want to switch to Apple's iOS 18 Passwords app

If there's one thing we've been told to trust over the years, it's two-factor authentication (2FA) processes. Adding an extra layer of security to just about every account imaginable, apps like Google Authenticator and Authy have been a big part of our online lives.

Now, however, it appears Authy has been compromised, potentially releasing data of 33 million users, including phone numbers. Hackers claimed to have acquired the data while posting on a forum last week, and Kari Ramirez, a Twilio spokesperson, confirmed that "threat actors were able to identify data associated with Authy accounts, including phone numbers, due to an unauthenticated endpoint".

Speaking via TechCrunch, Ramirez said, “We have seen no evidence that the threat actors obtained access to Twilio’s systems or other sensitive data."

"As a precaution, we are requesting all Authy users to update to the latest Android and iOS apps for the latest security updates and encourage all Authy users to stay diligent and have heightened awareness around phishing and smishing attacks."

Time to switch to Apple's Passwords app?

(Image credit: Apple)

One of the new features across multiple Apple OS releases this year is a new Passwords application for centralizing your login information.

Thankfully, the Passwords app can also generate two-factor authentication codes, making it easier to keep up with better security habits without installing extra apps.

Anything on the Passwords app is encrypted in the Keychain container, protected by encryption and synced across iCloud.

