Forget iOS 18, Apple is already hard at work on iOS 19, watchOS 12 & more

WWDC 2024 highlighted iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, visionOS 2, watchOS 11, macOS Sequoia and plenty more, but Apple already has one eye on next year's updates.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed in this week's Power On newsletter that the tech giant has begun work on iOS 19 (codenamed Luck), macOS 16 (codenamed Cheer), watchOS 12 (codename Nepali) and visionOS 3 (codenamed Discovery).

While Gurman notes it's "far too early to tell what the actual features will be" for any of the platforms, he does suggest that this is about the same schedule the company has stuck to for a while.

So why is it news?

Right on schedule

While Gurman dubs the four platforms in question "major", which may disappoint iPad die-hards (hey, we are getting iOS 18 features in iPadOS 18 without a year wait in between!), what's interesting here is that Apple may not finish rolling out many of its features from the current cycle of OS upgrades until well into 2025.

After all, Apple intends to withhold Apple Intelligence features from EU users in response to anticompetitive accusations, while key features from across multiple platforms like iPhone mirroring on macOS Sequoia also may not arrive this year.

That could mean Apple needs to more carefully consider it's rollout as the tail-end of iOS 18 and the start of the eventual iOS 19, along with other platforms, become closer and closer.

