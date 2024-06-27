Verizon, AT&T International Roaming not working? You're not alone — outage hits customers worldwide
Verizon customers are reporting a serious outage!
Verizon and AT&T customers are reporting a major outage affecting international roaming access across the world.
According to a post in the Verizon Reddit from overnight "There is a current outage for international roaming, seems like it's affecting T-Mobile and AT&T also." Multiple upvotes and comments to that effect seem to confirm that a multitude of Verizon customers are experiencing some kind of major outage, listing nations including Poland, Mexico, Colombia, and Croatia. Over on Verizon's Community networks, multiple users are reporting their overseas data isn't working in countries including the UK and Italy, as well as Prague, Morocco, and more. Likewise, one AT&T customer wrote: "I suddenly lost cellular service on my iphone. I am abroad. I have tried the chat but it says I need to verify my account and will send a text, which I do not receive given that I don't have cellular service."
As noted in the initial thread, this seems to be a cross-carrier issue. "Anyone else traveling outside of the US experiencing cellular data outage with AT&T," one X user posted. Yet another confirmed "Traveling abroad. Outage. No wireless cell service Anyone else having AT&T Verizon T-Mobile issues?"
Downdetector's US website reveals a significant uptick in outage reports for Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile in the last 24 hours, although users reporting issues with T-Mobile are more limited.
Ongoing Verizon, AT&T outage
At least with regards to Verizon, it seems the company is aware of the issue. Multiple users report having spoken to the carrier about it, and as the initial report notes Verizon is aware, and doesn't seem to have a fix at hand. As this is an ongoing outage, we're still waiting for public confirmation from any of the carriers regarding the issue and what might be causing it. We've seen suggestions that multiple U.S. carriers being affected could indicate an issue with roaming telecommunications company Syniverse.
We'll continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates when we get any.
This story is updating, please keep refreshing the page...
