No, you’re not just crazy from the summer heat – things look a bit different around here. Welcome to the new-look iMore!

The fresh lick of paint we’ve had brings our site in line with the redesign shared by our sister brands Android Central and Windows Central. Not only is it cleaner and faster to load, with more homepage space for reviews, how-to guides, explainers and analysis, it also means iMore and its readers can benefit from all the cool new tricks that Android Central and Windows Central have benefited from for months now – like liveblogs and real-time price comparison, for instance.

As with anything new, there will be a period of adjustment and evolution for the site as we get to grips with our new toolbox. So some things might look a little off initially as we transition from an old way of working to a new one. If you see something that doesn’t look right, please drop us a line.

There are a few things that will take a little longer to come back online for instance, like message forums. But rest assured, they’re being worked on.

As for iMore, it’s both business as usual and a fresh new start: we pride ourselves on our speedy, in-depth and independent coverage of all things in the world of Apple, and that’s not going to change – except for an ambition to become greater still. More reviews, clearer guides, deeper news analysis, a flurry of new video coverage and better money-saving deals. We want to be your one-stop-shop for all things Apple – and the ecosystem of brands and products that feed into the Cupertino mothership – and today marks the next big step in that mission.



The big man Jobs himself wanted “to make a little dent in the universe”. And so do we.

Take a look around, and tell us what you think. We hope you enjoy your stay.