When does Prime Day end? Deals you shouldn't miss before midnight
Prime Day will end, but when?
Amazon Prime Day is on the home stretch, with day two of the deals arriving right now. So when does Prime Day end? And how long do you have left to score the best deals on all your favorite gear from Apple and beyond?
How long is Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day started on July 11 and runs for 48 hours until midnight on July 12. We're well into day two, so you've got the rest of the day to pick up a good deal.
When does Prime Day end?
Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight local time on July 12, so 23:59 BST, ET, and PT.
Do Prime Day deals last both days?
Yes, by and large, many of the deals that were live yesterday are persisting through day two of Prime Day. Some of them, like the M1 MacBook Air in the UK, are even better! However, some items are out of stock. There are also some new deals that were not available yesterday but are live today.
Do Prime Day deals change each day?
Yes, we've seen some deals get better on the second day of Prime Day, as well as some deals that are no longer live. However, if you bought something on day one and the price got better on day 2, Amazon will refund you the difference.
When is the next Amazon Prime Day?
The next Amazon Prime Day probably won't be until next July. However, Amazon does sometimes hold a second event later in the year, usually October or November.
Prime Day deals you shouldn't miss before midnight
MacBook Air M1 |
£999 £739 at Amazon
The best MacBook deal got even cheaper on day two, now just £739!
Price check: Apple £999
Apple Watch Series 8 |
$399 $279 at Amazon
This is the Prime Day deal we've been waiting for, an amazing saving of $120 brings the Apple Watch Series 8 to a new low price of $279.
Price check: Apple $399 | Best Buy $399
iPad mini |
$499 $379 at Amazon
With Prime Day now officially live, the iPad mini gets an all-time new low price of just $379, a massive 25% saving on this fun-sized tablet for all ages.
Price check: Apple $499| B&H Photo $499 | Best Buy $499
AirPods Pro 2 |
$249 $199 at Amazon
Prime Day has kicked off, and Apple's amazing noise-canceling earbuds are just $199, a 20% saving that matches the previous best deal.
Price Check: Apple $249 | B&H Photo $224 | Best Buy $249
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
