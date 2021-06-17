What you need to know
- AppleCare+ just got cheaper across the M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.
- Those with a 13-inch MacBook Pro running an Intel chip won't benefit.
Apple has reduced the price of AppleCare+ coverage on the M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks while the Intel MacBook Pro remains the same price.
The move, first reported by MacRumors, means those with an M1 portable Mac will now pay a little less than they would have yesterday. Notably, it does appear that the level of coverage remains the same, suggesting this is a simple case of Apple passing on some savings.
AppleCare+ for the M1 MacBook Air now costs $199, which is a reduction of $50 on the previous $249 price. That price does apply to both the M1 and Intel MacBook Air, although Apple doesn't sell the latter anymore. Third-party retailers are still likely selling through inventory, though.
In terms of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, there's no such luck for anyone buying Intel.
For the 13-inch MacBook Pro, Apple has split AppleCare+ into two separate plans for the M1 and Intel-based models, with pricing for the M1 model lowered to $249, down from $269. Notably, the price of AppleCare+ for the Intel-based 13-inch MacBook Pro remains $269, so customers opting for the Apple silicon model now receive a slight discount.
The report also notes that people who recently bought AppleCare+ can reach out to Apple Support to arrange a cancelation so they can re-buy at a lower price. However, there has been no communication as to what the cutoff will be for such a move.
The M1 MacBook Air is the best MacBook for most people right now and it's great that more people will be able to take advantage of AppleCare+. Coverage includes two repairs for accidental damage every 12 months with a $99 service fee for either screen or external enclosure damage. Other damage comes with a $299 fee. Customers also get 24/7 support thrown in.
Satechi's new Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard is stunning
Satechi has announced a new Bluetooth keyboard with multi-device support, a number pad, and more.
Podcasts are the next thing Facebook is going to ruin, starting next week
Facebook is getting ready to enter the world of podcasts with emails having gone out to podcasters in an attempt to build a catalog.
Moodmonk is a mood journal for those of us who need a little help sometimes
We all need a little help from time to time and Moodmonk is an app that tracks your mood and then suggests activities that could improve it.
Just bought a new Mac? Here are some great accessories you may need.
Congratulations, you just got a new Mac! You're going to need a few peripherals to go with it.