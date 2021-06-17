Apple has reduced the price of AppleCare+ coverage on the M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks while the Intel MacBook Pro remains the same price.

The move, first reported by MacRumors, means those with an M1 portable Mac will now pay a little less than they would have yesterday. Notably, it does appear that the level of coverage remains the same, suggesting this is a simple case of Apple passing on some savings.

AppleCare+ for the M1 MacBook Air now costs $199, which is a reduction of $50 on the previous $249 price. That price does apply to both the M1 and Intel MacBook Air, although Apple doesn't sell the latter anymore. Third-party retailers are still likely selling through inventory, though.

In terms of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, there's no such luck for anyone buying Intel.

For the 13-inch MacBook Pro, Apple has split AppleCare+ into two separate plans for the M1 and Intel-based models, with pricing for the M1 model lowered to $249, down from $269. Notably, the price of AppleCare+ for the Intel-based 13-inch MacBook Pro remains $269, so customers opting for the Apple silicon model now receive a slight discount.

The report also notes that people who recently bought AppleCare+ can reach out to Apple Support to arrange a cancelation so they can re-buy at a lower price. However, there has been no communication as to what the cutoff will be for such a move.

The M1 MacBook Air is the best MacBook for most people right now and it's great that more people will be able to take advantage of AppleCare+. Coverage includes two repairs for accidental damage every 12 months with a $99 service fee for either screen or external enclosure damage. Other damage comes with a $299 fee. Customers also get 24/7 support thrown in.