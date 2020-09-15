Reported by MacRumors, Apple has updated its AppleCare+ protection plan to now cover two incidents of accidental damage every twelve months. Previously, AppleCare+ had only covered two incidents of accidental damage every twenty-four months.

According to the report, the change in coverage applies to all Apple products eligible for AppleCare+ coverage, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

Accidental damage is subject to service fees that vary based on the damage and the device. For the iPhone, for example, screen damage requires customers to pay a $29 deductible, while other accidental damage requires a $99 fee.

Apple has also lowered the cost of its deductible for replacing a lost or stolen iPhone.

Apple's separate Theft or Loss plan for the iPhone also has a lowered deductible that's now $149 for all iPhones. Previously, replacing a stolen or lost iPhone cost $149 to $269 depending on the device, so it's much more affordable to get a lost iPhone replaced under the new terms.

Last month, Apple started giving customers an entire year to buy AppleCare+. The latest updates to the service serve as another way to make it even more compelling to those buying a new Apple device.