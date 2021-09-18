Apple has this week rolled out its extended AppleCare+ to Italy, Spain, and France for devices like the iPhone 13, iPad mini 6, and Apple Watch Series 7.

As noted by MacRumors, renewable AppleCare+ can now be bought and paid for on a monthly basis in Italy, Spain, and France. An Apple support document explains:

If your AppleCare+ plan will expire soon, you might be able to continue coverage. In Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. If you paid upfront for an AppleCare+ plan for your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, you might be able to purchase new coverage that renews monthly. In the United States, if you paid upfront for an AppleCare+ plan for your Mac, you might be able to purchase new coverage that renews annually.

As per previous rollouts, customers in these countries will have to buy new coverage within 30 days of their original coverage ending, and they can continue to pay for coverage on a monthly basis beyond their initial 24 or 36 month period. This is a great deal for people who tend to keep their devices for a long time but want continued Apple support beyond the standard AppleCare+ term.

The renewable plans are available on all of Apple's best iPhones, best iPads, and Apple Watch just in time for that iPhone 13 pre-order. Apple first offered renewable AppleCare+ in September 2019 before expanding it overseas. The feature is still only available for Mac users in the U.S.