AppleCare+ now offers Theft and Loss coverage in the UK and Australia.

As noted by The Apple Post, you can now protect devices like the iPhone 13, now Apple's best iPhone, with AppleCare+ that includes Theft and Loss Coverage in Australia, and the UK.

The offer is already available in Japan and the United States, and as the name suggests, it lets you pay Apple an excess for a lost or stolen device like an insurance policy would. The new cover will cost £11.99 a month in the UK (£239 a year), and in Australia, it's $15.99 a month ($319). The excesses are £109 and $229 respectively. AppleCare+ already includes instances for accidental damage, and Apple has even reduced the cost of replacing cracked back glass on the iPhone to just $29 with AppleCare+.

Apple announced its new iPhone at the Apple event on Tuesday alongside the Apple Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, and iPad. The new iPhone and iPad mini feature Apple's A15 Bionic chip, whilst the Apple Watch brings a slightly tweaked design, as does the iPad, which also gets a new processor.