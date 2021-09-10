Back in the spring, Apple unveiled its latest iPad Pro. Like most new Apple products, iPad Pro deals have been pretty hard to come by but we're starting to see more movement in price now that the devices have been our for a few months.

Right now at Amazon, you can save $100 on the 12.9-inch model, dropping its starting price to just $999. That's a match for the lowest we have seen it go so far.

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2021) Apple only recently took the wraps off its all-new iPad Pro lineup but you can already save $100 on the 12.9-inch model at Amazon. This is the lowest we have seen it go. $999 at Amazon iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2020) Don't need the latest and greatest? You can save even more with discounts on the 2020 iPad Pro. It's up to $150 off while supplies last. $849 at Amazon

$849 at B&H

Apple's iPad Pro got a huge power boost this year with the addition of the M1 chip, Apple's custom-designed silicon.

Apple also states the RAM in the iPad Pro 2021, which is something it hasn't specified before. The 2020 devices reportedly had 6GB RAM, but the 2021 model has been upped to 8GB on the low end and 16GB on the high end so everybody gets a RAM bump.

Another boon for power users is the 2021 iPad Pro's support for USB 4 and Thunderbolt 3. Now you'll be able to utilize its USB-C port to its fullest potential, with blazing-fast data transfer speeds.

The back camera array remains unchanged from the 2020 model but the TrueDepth camera on the front of the iPad Pro has gotten a big upgrade in 2021. It's been bumped to 12MP, from 7MP, for better picture quality and it's now a wide-angle lens so it can get more in shot than before. Plus, a new feature called Center Stage keeps you in the frame on FaceTime calls even if you're moving around.

With the 12.9-inch model, you also benefit from the gorgeous new Liquid Retina XDR display that utilizes mini-LED technology for OLED-quality black levels and power efficiency without the same risks of burn-in.