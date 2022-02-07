When it launched back in October of last year, pent up demand meant that even getting ahold of a 2021 MacBook Pro was pretty difficult let alone scoring a discount on one. However, now supply appears to be catching up with demand somewhat we're starting to see some solid MacBook Pro deals cropping up including an absolutely huge price cut today at Amazon.

The entry-level 14-inch 2021 MacBook Pro is seeing a near-$250 discount there, dropping it to a new record low. You'll see the final discounted price during checkout.

Today's best 14-inch MacBook Pro deal

MacBook Pro 2021 (14-inch, M1 Pro) The MacBook Pro 2021 is available to order over at Amazon with $249 off the entry-level 14-inch configuration. This is the best discount it has seen since launch, but it's only available for a limited time. $1,749.99 at Amazon

The model on sale at Amazon is the 14-inch version equipped with Apple's new M1 Pro chip. Specifically, it has the M1 Pro with an 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. It is also packing 32GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD.

Apple's own-brand chips allow for super power and energy efficiency with the M1 Pro offering as much as 70% faster performance than last year's M1 chip while maintaining a battery life of 17 hours.

The new MacBook Pro features Apple's latest display technology in its 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a 1080p FaceTime camera, and an array of ports that include USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and an SD card reader. Apple is even bringing back MagSafe on the 2021 MacBook Pro for convenient and fast charging.

It's unclear how long this deal will last at Amazon so don't sleep on it if you want to save on Apple's newest machine.