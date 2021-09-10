What you need to know
- Apple has made its fifth-generation iPod Touch 16GB obsolete.
- That's because the device stopped sales more than seven years ago.
- It means you can no longer get it serviced by Apple.
Apple's 16GB fifth generation iPod Touch is now obsolete, according to Apple.
As noted by MacRumors:
Apple today added the 16GB fifth-generation iPod touch, released in 2013, to its list of obsolete products.
It means that users can no longer get hardware servicing or source parts for the device through service providers, as Apple explains:
Products are considered obsolete when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago. Monster-branded Beats products are considered obsolete regardless of when they were purchased.
Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products, with the sole exception of Mac notebooks that are eligible for an additional battery-only repair period. Service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products.
Apple's most current iPod Touch is the seventh generation from 2019, and whilst we're big fans, it's clear the iPod has lost much of its shine thanks to the proliferation of the iPhone, which does everything the iPod does and more. Still, the iPod is a nice gift for young children, and even a handy companion for Android users who want some of Apple's services and features iOS but want to retain the flexibility of having an Android handset.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple rolls out huge Maps upgrade in Italy and Andorra
Apple is today rolling out its updated Apple Maps to Italy, featuring look around, better navigation, and more.
Apple Watch Series 7 back on track for September launch, says Kuo
A new report from supply chain insider Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple has solved an issue with Apple Watch production and that the device is back on schedule for a September launch.
Review: Easily plug into HomeKit with Eve Energy
Whether you're brand new to HomeKit or you want to add more devices, Eve Energy is the easy way to go.
An SSD is your portable storage solution for Mac
Need a fast, ultra-portable storage solution to move big files around? An external SSD for Mac will be just the thing!