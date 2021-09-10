Apple's 16GB fifth generation iPod Touch is now obsolete, according to Apple.

As noted by MacRumors:

Apple today added the 16GB fifth-generation iPod touch, released in 2013, to its list of obsolete products.

It means that users can no longer get hardware servicing or source parts for the device through service providers, as Apple explains:

Products are considered obsolete when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago. Monster-branded Beats products are considered obsolete regardless of when they were purchased. Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products, with the sole exception of Mac notebooks that are eligible for an additional battery-only repair period. Service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products.

Apple's most current iPod Touch is the seventh generation from 2019, and whilst we're big fans, it's clear the iPod has lost much of its shine thanks to the proliferation of the iPhone, which does everything the iPod does and more. Still, the iPod is a nice gift for young children, and even a handy companion for Android users who want some of Apple's services and features iOS but want to retain the flexibility of having an Android handset.