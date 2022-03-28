What you need to know
- Apple could still ship a periscope lens in a 2023 iPhone according to one analyst.
- Despite initial thoughts that a periscope lens could make it into an iPhone 14 device, that now seems unlikely.
- A periscope lens would allow for a 5x optical zoom and beyond.
While it looks increasingly likely that Apple's iPhone 14 won't benefit from a periscope camera, that doesn't mean that the 2023 iPhones won't. That's according to a research note by Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities.
In that research note, seen by 9to5Mac, Pu notes that there is still a chance that Apple's 2023 iPhones will gain a periscope lens to allow the addition of a 5x optical zoom. The move would surely only happen on the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro models, however.
There was originally talk that it could happen as soon as the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup but it now seems increasingly likely that iPhone 15 Pro devices will be the first to benefit from light-bending technology.
9to5Mac reports:
Going forward into the 2023 lineup, Jeff Pu says there's still a high chance that Apple will launch a periscope camera for the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max with 5x optical zoom. Previously, a report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple could launch this new camera design for the iPhone 14 models.
The use of a periscope lens would allow Apple to move the camera sensor and lens further apart, making for an improved level of optical zoom. That normally requires making an iPhone thicker, but by bouncing the light off a prism device makers can keep their handsets thin while still moving the sensor and lens further away from each other.
If the iPhone 15 lineup is indeed the first to use a periscope lens it will surely eclipse whatever the current best iPhone at the time is capable of. Even if that iPhone 14 Pro Max will already have been upgraded to a new 48-megapixel shooter.
Review: The iPhone 13 Pro is still going strong six months later
The iPhone 13 Pro has been out for a while, but it just recently got refreshed mid-cycle with a stunning Alpine Green color. Is this phone still worth getting, six months later?
Apple TV+ movie 'CODA' wins three Oscars including Best Picture
Apple TV+ picked up no fewer than three Oscars for the movie 'CODA' including the coveted Best Picture award. The winners were announced at the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.
Nintendo recap: An update on the Wii channel outage and more Switch news
Kirby launched to positive reviews, an update brought folders to Switch, and we found out what tricks helped make Life is Strange: True Colors look so good in docked mode. Perhaps this is what Hogwarts Legacy for Switch will do too.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.