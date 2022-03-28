While it looks increasingly likely that Apple's iPhone 14 won't benefit from a periscope camera, that doesn't mean that the 2023 iPhones won't. That's according to a research note by Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities.

In that research note, seen by 9to5Mac, Pu notes that there is still a chance that Apple's 2023 iPhones will gain a periscope lens to allow the addition of a 5x optical zoom. The move would surely only happen on the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro models, however.

There was originally talk that it could happen as soon as the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup but it now seems increasingly likely that iPhone 15 Pro devices will be the first to benefit from light-bending technology.

9to5Mac reports:

Going forward into the 2023 lineup, Jeff Pu says there's still a high chance that Apple will launch a periscope camera for the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max with 5x optical zoom. Previously, a report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple could launch this new camera design for the iPhone 14 models.

The use of a periscope lens would allow Apple to move the camera sensor and lens further apart, making for an improved level of optical zoom. That normally requires making an iPhone thicker, but by bouncing the light off a prism device makers can keep their handsets thin while still moving the sensor and lens further away from each other.

If the iPhone 15 lineup is indeed the first to use a periscope lens it will surely eclipse whatever the current best iPhone at the time is capable of. Even if that iPhone 14 Pro Max will already have been upgraded to a new 48-megapixel shooter.