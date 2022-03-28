What you need to know
- Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that we can expect the iPhone 14 Pro models to get a new camera.
- Expectations are high that the new iPhones will come with a 48-megapixel camera.
- The iPhone 14 Pro recently saw some schematics leak, showing a larger-than-life camera bump.
Recent schematics show that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro will have an even larger camera bump than the current iPhone 13 Pro but that's all part of the plan, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Taking to Twitter, Kuo noted that the larger camera bump is down to the use of a new 48-megapixel camera. The camera will be physically larger to accommodate the larger sensor — hopefully allowing for even better photos to be taken.
The main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the 14 Pro/Pro Max is upgrading the wide camera to 48MP (vs. 13 Pro/Pro Max's 12MP). The diagonal length of 48MP CIS will increase by 25-35%, and the height of 48MP's 7P lens will increase by 5-10%.
Recently leaked iPhone 14 Pro schematics showed that the camera bump is set to be significantly larger than the one we're accustomed to.
Beyond the larger camera bump, we don't expect any huge design changes between iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro devices. The largest change of all will be the removal of the notch, however, with a new pill + hole punch design replacing it. That design will only be available on the higher-end Pro models this year with some suggestions having it trickling down to the non-Pro models next year.
If all of the camera reports are accurate we can expect the best iPhone photos ever taken, something that Apple will surely make a big deal of during an expected September announcement.
Review: The iPhone 13 Pro is still going strong six months later
The iPhone 13 Pro has been out for a while, but it just recently got refreshed mid-cycle with a stunning Alpine Green color. Is this phone still worth getting, six months later?
Apple TV+ movie 'CODA' wins three Oscars including Best Picture
Apple TV+ picked up no fewer than three Oscars for the movie 'CODA' including the coveted Best Picture award. The winners were announced at the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.
Nintendo recap: An update on the Wii channel outage and more Switch news
Kirby launched to positive reviews, an update brought folders to Switch, and we found out what tricks helped make Life is Strange: True Colors look so good in docked mode. Perhaps this is what Hogwarts Legacy for Switch will do too.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.