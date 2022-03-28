Recent schematics show that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro will have an even larger camera bump than the current iPhone 13 Pro but that's all part of the plan, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Taking to Twitter, Kuo noted that the larger camera bump is down to the use of a new 48-megapixel camera. The camera will be physically larger to accommodate the larger sensor — hopefully allowing for even better photos to be taken.

The main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the 14 Pro/Pro Max is upgrading the wide camera to 48MP (vs. 13 Pro/Pro Max's 12MP). The diagonal length of 48MP CIS will increase by 25-35%, and the height of 48MP's 7P lens will increase by 5-10%.

Recently leaked iPhone 14 Pro schematics showed that the camera bump is set to be significantly larger than the one we're accustomed to.

14 Pro and 14 Pro Max pic.twitter.com/39TMqVTFVc — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 22, 2022

Beyond the larger camera bump, we don't expect any huge design changes between iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro devices. The largest change of all will be the removal of the notch, however, with a new pill + hole punch design replacing it. That design will only be available on the higher-end Pro models this year with some suggestions having it trickling down to the non-Pro models next year.

If all of the camera reports are accurate we can expect the best iPhone photos ever taken, something that Apple will surely make a big deal of during an expected September announcement.